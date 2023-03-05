Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,548 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 65.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.