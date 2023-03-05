Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,597 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

