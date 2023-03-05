Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

