Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %

CE stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.