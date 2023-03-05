Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.