Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 291.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $145.60 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $145.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

