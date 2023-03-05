Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.0 %

FedEx stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

