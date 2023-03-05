Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.71 and its 200 day moving average is $345.97. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

