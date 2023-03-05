EOS Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00005454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $271.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004710 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,447,957 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,458,941 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

