Entera Bio (ENTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, March 6th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $1.02 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

