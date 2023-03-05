Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enstar Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $244.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.73. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $276.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

