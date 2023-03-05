Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 627,900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 627,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

