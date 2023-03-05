Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.94% of Monro worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monro by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,542,000 after buying an additional 134,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Monro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

