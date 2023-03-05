Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

