Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 60,070 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

