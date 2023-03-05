Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $310.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $328.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.26 and a 200 day moving average of $247.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

