Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $359.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $361.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.27 and its 200 day moving average is $296.16.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.42.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

