Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

HCSG opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

