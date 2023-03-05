Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,366,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,014,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,026. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

