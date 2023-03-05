Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 74,660 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.