Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 19,740 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after buying an additional 1,461,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.41 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

