Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Update

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphys Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,418,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $20,793,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Enphys Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE NFYS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Enphys Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.