EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.