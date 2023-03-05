Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $302.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $303.20.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,796. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.