Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.48 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,679 shares of company stock worth $28,979,713. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.