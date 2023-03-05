Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

