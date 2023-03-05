Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.2 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.