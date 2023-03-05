Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 437.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.