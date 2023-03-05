Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.39 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $18,508,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $16,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $147.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.51. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

