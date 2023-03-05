Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC now owns 163,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 81,456 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

