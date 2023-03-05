Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 1,044,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

