Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of CONMED worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CONMED by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 734,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONMED by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.17%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

