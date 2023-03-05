Energy Web Token Trading Down 12.7% This Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00017779 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $131.49 million and $1.50 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

