Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $200,208.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00072950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00054547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00024435 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,201,857 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

