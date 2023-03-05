Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.64

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and traded as low as $21.30. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 2,230 shares.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,580 ($31.13) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

