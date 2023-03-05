ELIS (XLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $344.06

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $25.28 million and $344.06 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00039094 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022283 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00219124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,393.40 or 0.99995762 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12702078 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $684.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

