Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $318.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,634. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $255.52 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.10.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

