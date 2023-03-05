Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.