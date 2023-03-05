Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.64 million. Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.38.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.09. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 260,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 237,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

