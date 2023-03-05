Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.4 %

EPC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $215,269,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.