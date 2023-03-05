Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 69.0% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 60.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

