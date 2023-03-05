Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 57,376 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $167.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $157.34.

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.