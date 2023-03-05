Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 34,633 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $140.82.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

