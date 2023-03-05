Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $884,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $99.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

