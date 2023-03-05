Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

EBAY opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

