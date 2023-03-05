Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,651 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

