Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Edap Tms Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,304. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $451.33 million, a PE ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Edap Tms
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
