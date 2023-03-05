Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Edap Tms Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,304. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $451.33 million, a PE ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Edap Tms by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 244,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 114,242 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 306,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

