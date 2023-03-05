Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

