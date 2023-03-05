Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $503.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.38 and its 200 day moving average is $438.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $607.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.