Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $263.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.82.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

